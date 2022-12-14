Pottery makers appeals govt to extend non-seasonal relief funds

CHENNAI: Construction workers and Potters have appealed to the Tamil Nadu government to extend non-seasonal relief funds during monsoon. Such financial aid, according to the labourers, would help them to sustain during the monsoon season when they have little work.

Members of the cash rich state unorganised welfare board said the welfare board has been collecting 1% of the total cost of each construction project in the state as labour cess.

It has been done as per the legal provision of the Building and Other Construction Workers (Regulation of Employment of Service) Act 1996. This fund is meant to extend welfare schemes for the construction workers. “We want the government to disburse financial assistance to construction workers in line with the financial aid to fishermen during the fish banning period. Since the construction activities slow down during the monsoon due to rains and non-availability of raw materials like sand, the labourers end up jobless on most of the days. During this period, the financial assistance of Rs 5,000 for each worker will come in handy to support their family, ” said a construction labourer, who is also a member of the welfare board, preferrying anonymity.

He was one of the 14 lakh odd registered members of the welfare board. Similarly, the members of TN pottery workers association sought financial support during the monsoon period. The members of the association staged a demonstration in this regard in Chennai, on Wednesday.

They have also appealed to the government to distribute a pot and stove to each of the ration cardholders in the state as part of the Pongal gift hampers ahead of the festival. It would generate a steady income and assured business for the potters. They have also appealed to the government to establish an educational institution on pottery making.