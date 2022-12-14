BJP's core committee held meeting to discuss key issues

CHENNAI: Keeping the Lok Sabha polls that are just 18 months away from now, the core committee of the BJP’s Tamil Nadu unit held a close-door meeting to discuss key issues to take inch closer to their goal of winning a decent number of seats in the state.

The meeting at the party headquarters Kamalalayam was chaired by state president K Annamalai, while organising secretary Kesava Vinayagam, legislative party leader Nainar Nagendran, national women wing president and Coimbatore MLA Vanathi Srinivasan, senior leaders Pon Radhakrishnan, and and C P Radhakrishnan, general secretaries attended the meeting.

Sources said that the committee discussed election preparedness, formation and strengthening of booth level committees and reaching out the beneficiaries of the Central government schemes.

It may be noted that recently RSS in a close door meeting instructed the state members to make use of the political vaccum after the demise of Dravidian leaders J Jayalalithaa and M Karunanidhi and ensure that the saffron party makes a decent opening in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. The BJP and its allies have also started thier campaign against DMK for increasing the price of electricity charges and property tax.