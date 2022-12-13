DVAC arrests women inspector for accepting Rs 5,000 bribe

TIRUCHY: The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) arrested a woman police inspector for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs. 5,000 from a complainant to initiate a charge sheet on a case registered under the Pocso Act on Tuesday.

Jagadeesan (39), a resident from Valadi near Lalgudi in Tiruchy had sexually assaulted a school girl from the locality and a case was registered under various IPC sections including Pocso Act on December 2 based on the complaint by the victim’s father. While the case was under investigation, the Lalgudi All Women Police station inspector Malathi (52), called the victim’s father to the police station and demanded Rs. 5,000 to initiate a charge sheet against Jagadeesan on December 10.

The dejected victim’s father approached the DVAC DSP Manikandan and filed a complaint against the woman inspector on Tuesday. The victim’s father was then set up by the DVAC police to give a bribe to the woman inspector and caught her red-handed while accepting the bribe. Following that, the woman inspector was arrested. Subsequently, the team conducted a search operation at Malathi’s house at Akilandeswari Nagar in Lalgudi.