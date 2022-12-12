Sterlite firing: Plea for criminal action
MADURAI: Several members of the ‘Orunginaintha Sterlite Etirppu Kootamaippu’ have appealed to the state government to ensure criminal action against the police personnel, who opened fire at people while marching in a crowd towards Thoothukudi Collectorate on May 22 in 2018 during the anti-Sterlite rally, and officials who ordered the firing.
In a petition to Chief Minister MK Stalin through Thoothukudi Collector K Senthil Raj on Monday, they said when Stalin was the leader of the opposition, he vowed to take stern action against the police personnel and officials and even ensured action against those found guilty based on a report of Justice Aruna Jagadeesan, who headed the inquiry commission, tabled in the Assembly session. But, the government in its notification issued on October 17, stated that departmental action would be initiated against officials based on the report.
The ongoing government did several things such as additional compensation to families of the victims, permanent jobs based on educational qualifications and cases against protestors withdrawn and all these were positive.
Citing these, the members appealed to the government to enact a Special Act to permanently dismantle Sterlite company and ensure action against the police personnel and the officials behind the violence. However, police force led by Superintendent of Police L Balaji Saravanan was deployed adequately on the precincts of Thoothukudi Collectorate to prevent any untoward incident, sources said.
