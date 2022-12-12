Sterlite firing: Plea for criminal action

In a petition to Chief Minister MK Stalin through Thoothukudi Collector K Senthil Raj on Monday, they said when Stalin was the leader of the opposition, he vowed to take stern action against the police personnel and officials and even ensured action against those found guilty based on a report of Justice Aruna Jagadeesan, who headed the inquiry commission, tabled in the Assembly session. But, the government in its notification issued on October 17, stated that departmental action would be initiated against officials based on the report.