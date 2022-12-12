Sriperumbudur drainage work started 16 years ago yet to be completed
CHENNAI: Despite being one of the most important panchayats in Tamil Nadu, there’s no proper drainage facility in the Sriperumbudur town panchayat.
The drainage work, which started about 16 years ago, is still going on with no end in sight, lament residents.
The panchayat consists of 15 wards and there are nearly 1 lakh permanent residents in Sriperumbudur. More than a lakh people live in rental premises and work in factories nearby. It’s considered one of the major industrial hubs in the State since SIPCOT, and other factories are in the area.
In 2006, the government had allocated Rs 110 crore for building drainage in Sriperumbudur and the work began soon. Cut to 2022, the works are incomplete. In most places, it has stopped halfway. This has led to traffic congestion.
“Every morning and evening, traffic is chaotic. It’s a nightmare to navigate these roads. School buses ply here to pick-up and drop students, and they’re unable to traverse due to incomplete works, which are left uncovered. This also leads to several accidents,” rued Dinesh of Sriperumbudur.
Though drainage works were supposedly completed on some roads, sewage water overflows on to the roads due to poor linking. “Devotees from various places visit Ramanujar temple located in the fifth ward. But they find it tough to walk due to the overflowing drain. Plus, it stinks-up the place,” bemoaned another resident.
Though many residents avoid the area on most days, it’s tough during festival season, as they’d have to go for a parade on the roads. “There are several roads linking the temple and all roads have the same problem,” the resident pointed out.
When contacted, Ravi, executive officer, Sriperumbudur panchayat, said: “Yes, the work got delayed since the Highways department had not given permission. But, by June 2023, the works will be completed.”
