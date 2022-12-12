Seeds for Kalaignar agri scheme checked

TIRUVALLUR: The state seed certification and organic certification director on Monday inspected the gram seed farms under Kalaignar’s All Village Integrated Agricultural Development Scheme, which is aimed at transforming agricultural villages into self-sustaining entities, in Tiruvallur. Seed certification and organic certification director G Valarmathi emphasised the importance of conducting field inspection in seed farms, maintaining crop spacing, checking the authenticity of the seed used, maintaining purity by removing other contaminants and protecting against disease.