Numbers of Rameswaram and Kollam-bound trains change

CHENNAI: Railway Board (RB) has notified the renumber of two pairs of express trains operated from Chennai Egmore to Kollam and Rameswaram.
Train no 16723 Chennai Egmore - Kollam junction Anantapuri Express has been changed to train no 16823, while train no 16724 Kollam junction - Chennai Egmore Anantapuri express has been revised to train no 16824.
Similarly, train no 16851 Chennai Egmore - Rameswaram express and train no 16852 Rameswaram - Chennai Egmore express have been revised to train no 16751 and 16752, respectively with effect from January 6, a statement issued by Southern Railway said.
