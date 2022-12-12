New hostels to be constructed in five TN universities

CHENNAI: Considering the increase in number of admissions, five universities run by the Tamil Nadu government will be getting new hostels at a total cost of about Rs 120 crores.

A senior official from the Higher Education Department said Alagappa University, which imparts education to about 4,800 students, will get a new hostel at a cost of Rs 19.50 crore.

According to the official, similarly, two hostels for women research scholars and PG students in Bharathiar University campus at a cost of Rs 22.22 crore. Likewise, Anna University will also get a new hostel for women students on its campus at a cost of Rs 49.2 crore in an area of 13,075 square meters.

The Higher Education Department has also allocated Rs 30 crore for the construction of a new hostel at Marina Campus, University of Madras.

Similarly, the state government will also construct a women's hostel at the Bharadhidasan university campus.

The official also said that it was also decided to construct new buildings for 16 government Arts and Science colleges across the State. He said that the government has taken steps for the conversion of the government Arts and Science College at Parakudi into Arts and Science college for women.