Union Minister Anurag Thakur with the visiting sports team from Tamil Nadu as part of Kashi Tamil Sangamam in Varanasi
Kashi Tamil Sangamam to link UP, TN via sports too, says Anurag

Dt Next Bureau

VARANASI: Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Monday said efforts have been made at the ongoing Kashi Tamil Sangamam to establish a connection between Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu through sports.

Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the event, he said the grand programme is fulfilling the concept of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshth Bharat’.

“The enthusiasm which is visible in sportspersons is being seen in every person who has come from there (Tamil Nadu to attend the Kashi Tamil Sangamam),” he said.

He also said that people who are coming from Tamil Nadu are getting an opportunity to visit the temple of Kashi Vishwanath and they are getting to know the culture and art of this place. This is a matter of pride for all, he added.

The Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting and Youth Affairs & Sports also inaugurated a table tennis tournament on this occasion as part of the Sangamam programme.

