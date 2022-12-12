108 Tirukkural chapters must in school curriculum, says HC

A division bench of Justices R Mahadevan and J Sathya Narayana Prasad in its order said it’s no doubt true that Tirukkural is an invaluable source of knowledge, wisdom and practical guidance on leading an ethical and meaningful life. It’s beyond all religions and is ever applicable. The Tirukural was translated into many languages and is widely read and studied in schools and universities around the world. It’s an excellent choice for inclusion in school academic books due to its timeless messages and relevance to modern times.

According to the principles enshrined in the Constitution, it is the duty of the state to promote social order, education, preserve equality, protect women, children and promote social justice, public health and standard of living. Therefore, this court opined that Tirukkural alone has all that takes the younger generation in righteous path. Further, the court directed the government to complete the process strictly in accordance with the order dated April 26, 2016, within a period of three months and file a report before this court.