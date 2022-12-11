MP SS Palanimanickam and Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver at the opening of Semmozhi library in Thanjavur on Saturday
TamilNadu

Semmozhi library inaugurated at Kundavai Nachiyar Govt Arts College

Dt Next Bureau

TIRUCHY: A Semmozhi library was inaugurated at Thanjavur Kundavai Nachiyar Government Arts College for Women hostel on Saturday.

The state government recently announced as many as 259 Semmozhi libraries in the college hostels across the state to help the students to prepare for competitive examinations.

As a part of the programme, the library was inaugurated in Thanjavur by MP SS Palanimanickam on Saturday.

A fund of Rs 1 lakh has been allocated for the purchase of books and other supporting materials for the library.

Thanjavur Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver presided over the inauguration and MP Palanimanickam distributed books to the students to cultivate reading habit.

Mayor Shan Ramanathan and others were present.

