PM Modi: I bow to the revolutionary poet of TN

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to Subramania Bharathi, one of the most influential Tamil literary figures and also a freedom fighter, on his birth anniversary.
Modi said his government is working to realise his ideas across different sectors. He tweeted, “I bow to the great Subramania Bharathi on his Jayanti. ‘Mahakavi Bharathiar’ embodied remarkable courage and outstanding intellect. He had a grand vision for India’s development and the empowerment of every Indian.”
In his inaugural speech at the Kashi Tamil Sangamam on November 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said, “There is a great personality from Tamil Nadu, Subramania Bharathi, a great poet and freedom fighter, who lived for a long time in Kashi and studied here.” He got linked to Kashi in a way that Kashi became his part, the Prime Minister had said.
