OPS to attend Bhupendra Patel's swearing ceremony as Guj CM

CHENNAI: Ousted AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam would participate in the swearing in ceremony of Bhupendra Patel as Chief Minister of Gujarat on Monday, while Leader of Opposition and AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami expressed his inability to attend the ceremony and communicated the same.

EPS, in a letter addressing Bhupendra Patel, congratulated him and his party for the continuous historic continuous winning streak in Gujarat. “I am happy to receive your swearing ceremony invitation. Even though I am eager to attend the ceremony, I am not in a position to attend the same in view of my important prior commitments on December 12,” he said in the letter.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are likely to attend the swearing ceremony.