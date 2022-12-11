Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Culture Arjun Ram Meghwal with Governor R N Ravi
TamilNadu

MoS for Parliamentary Affairs, Culture Meghwal meets Guv Ravi

Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Culture Arjun Ram Meghwal on Saturday called on Governor R N Ravi at Raj Bhavan, according to a statement.

Earlier in the day, the Governor paid floral tribute to first Governor General of India C Rajagopalachari on his birth anniversary.

Governor hailed Rajagopalachari as writer, thinker, great freedom fighter and visionary leader.

