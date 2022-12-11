Give us Rs 15k for each damaged trawler, fishermen urge State govt
CHENNAI: As fishing activity was suspended for 10 days because of cyclone Mandous, their livelihood was adversely impacted. Many nets and boats worth Rs 5 lakh to Rs 25 lakh, were damaged in the storm.
Fishermen urge the State government to provide relief funds at the earliest. They said that only after receiving assistance, trawlers could venture into the sea.
MD Dhayalan, president, Indian Fisherman Association, Kasimedu, said, “The fisheries department is conducting surveys on the number of boats damaged in the storm. There was no business for over a week, and we were struggling without money. We urge the government to provide Rs 15,000 for each trawler. If the concerned department does not distribute funds, we cannot repair the damage and venture into the sea.”
When the fishermen are instructed not to venture into the sea, the department does not issue token for fuel. Despite warnings, if they do go for fishing, their licence will be suspended.
About 180-220 tonnes of fish are caught at the Kasimedu harbour daily. After the cyclone formed, fishing was banned for over 10 days.
“Many engine boats and fibre boats have been damaged. The industry is severely impacted during natural calamities every year, and the government failed to provide relief funds for us,” said M Ravi, a fisherman at the harbour. “This year, each trawler should be given subsidies and funds for maintenance of boats and nets.”
