EAM Jaishankar meets Bharathi’s nephew in Varanasi residence
VARANASI: Union Minister of Foreign Affairs S Jaishankar on Sunday met KV Krishnan, nephew of great poet Subramania Bharathi, at his residence at Hanuman Ghat and inquired about his well-being on the birthday of the freedom fighter Bharathiyar.
He was accompanied by Commissioner Varanasi Kaushal Raj Sharma. After meeting the family, Jaishankar said that the house of Bharathi, one of the greatest Tamil litterateurs of all time, at Kashi Hanuman Ghat is a center of knowledge and a holy pilgrimage.
He said that Subramania Bharathi’s writings on social justice and women empowerment are relevant even today.
He said that it was in Kashi where Bharathi was introduced to spirituality and nationalism. He said Kashi left a deep impact on Bharathi’s personality. The Union Minister said that he felt happy as well as proud after meeting the family of the great poet, including Jayanti, Hema, Ravi and Santosh.
He said that the life, thoughts and writings of great poet would always inspire generations to come.
