Inspirational films to be screened at TN engg, polytechnic colleges
CHENNAI: After school children, the Tamil Nadu government has decided to screen movies for students of government engineering and polytechnic colleges.
Since July 2022, children’s films have been screened in about 13,000 government and aided schools across the State for students from Classes 6-12.
Accordingly, one film is screened during the second week of every month in each school and children are encouraged to give their feedback.
A senior official from the Higher Education Department told DT Next that each student will have to pay Rs 10 per movie. “The movie will be screened once a week according to the allocated timing for the colleges,” he added.
“Equipment such as overhead projectors and white screen, available currently, will be used by the colleges,” he said, adding, “a professor who takes classes with the students will be in charge of the scheme on a rotation basis and they would be trained,” he added.
The DOTE has tied up with the Tamil Development and Information Department to select the movies.
The official pointed out that movies will mostly be related to sports, patriotism, great leaders, Claiming that more than three lakh students would benefit from the Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs), he said that for each district a coordinator will be appointed to monitor the screening of movies.
He said that the management of the colleges will also ensure that the movie screened is as per DOTE guidelines. “The management of HEIs were also instructed that details of the movie and feedback of the students should be submitted to the DOTE on regular basis.” he said.
The official said that the Higher Education Department was also planning to screen movies for the students of government and aided Arts and Science colleges.
