RMC issues heavy rainfall warning for north Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) issued orange and yellow alerts for several districts of north Tamil Nadu predicting heavy to very heavy rain for the next 24 hours. As the sea condition is likely to be rough over southwest Bay of Bengal and south Tamil Nadu coasts, fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea.

The cyclonic storm Mandous over north coastal Tamil Nadu moved northwestwards with a speed of 15 kmph and weakened into a deep depression in the same area on Saturday. It is very likely to move nearly west-northwestwards and gradually weaken into a depression by noon.

Under its influence, heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur over Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Tirupattur, Vellore, Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts. At least seven districts of Tamil Nadu such as Chennai, the Nilgiris, Erode, Salem, Kallakurichi, Villupuram, and Chengalpattu are expected to receive heavy rain for the next 24 hours.

According to RMC, in the last 24 hour, the highest amount of rainfall recorded in Tiruvannamalai with 25 cm, followed by Ranipet 20 cm, Kancheepuram 19 cm, Tiruvallur 17 cm, Chennai Ayaavaram Taluk office 15 cm, Perambur 14 cm, and Gummidipoondi, Tambaram, Mahabalipuram, MGR Nagar, and Alandur recorded 13 cm rainfall each.