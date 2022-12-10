Residents irked as NGO fails to remove artificial bund
CHENNAI: While Chitlapakkam residents repeatedly urged the Water Resources Department (WRD) to remove an artificial bund from Sembakkam Lake, the department itself has directed a non-government organisation, which created the bund, to remove it. But, in vain.
Dayanand Krishnan, an activist from Chitlapakkam, said that the NGO has not removed completely, but reduced only the height of the artificial bund.
“A reply from the Water Resources Department clearly states that the arrangement of sewage sedimentation pond storage is created without obtaining permission. Moreover, the artificial filling of lake bed has reduced the water spread of Sembakkam Lake,” he said.
In its reply to a petition filed by activist Dayanand, the WRD said that Care Earth Trust has been given permission by Chengalpattu Collector to carry out renovation of Sembakkam Lake. “It is learnt that during inspections, there is risk of floods in Thirumagal Nagar, Pradeep and Karthick Avenue, Balaji Avenue, GD Naidu Street, Gomathy Nagar, Chitlapakkam, Yusuf Nagar, Maruthi Nagar and others due to the newly created bund,” the department said.
Meanwhile, the executive engineer of the Water Resources Department directed the NGO to remove the bund that blocks the water channel, on August 29. “As Care Earth created bund without permission or intimation, directions have been given to remove it before monsoon,” the reply stated.
Dayanand pointed out that it seems the NGO has formed foreshore bunds at the flood disposal point without permission of the WRD. He also urged the department to remove the bund completely.
