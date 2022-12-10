Expect rains to continue today, tomorrow in TN, says RMC
CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Saturday predicted rain along with thunderstorm activity for several districts of Tamil Nadu for the next 48 hours.
The rain is likely to gradually decrease from December 12, as the system formed over the sea is likely to weaken.
The cyclonic storm Mandous over north coastal Tamil Nadu moved northwestwards, weakened into a deep depression, and later into a well-marked low-pressure area in the same area on Saturday. It is very likely to move nearly west-southwestwards and weaken gradually further.
Under its influence, heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Erode, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem, Namakkal, Karur, The Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tirupur, Theni, Dindigul and Tenkasi districts of Tamil Nadu for the next 24 hours.
From December 12, light to moderate rain at many places with isolated thunderstorms and lightning is likely to occur over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal area.
As far as Chennai is concerned, the sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy, and some areas are likely to get moderate rain along with thunderstorm activity. Due to the cyclonic storm that formed over the Bay of Bengal, the maximum temperature in city has decreased than normal.
It is likely to reduce by one or two degree Celsius for the next two days. The weather stations at Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam will record around 28 degree Celsius and 24 degree Celsius respectively.
According to RMC, in the last 24 hour, the highest amount of rainfall was recorded in Tiruvannamalai with 25 cm, followed by Ranipet 20 cm, Kancheepuram 19 cm, Thiruvallur 17 cm, Chennai Ayaavaram Taluk office 15 cm, Perambur 14 cm, and Gummidipoondi, Tambaram, Mahabalipuram, MGR Nagar, and Alandur recorded 13 cm rainfall each.
Chennai: Five persons were killed and two persons — a woman and her four-year-old child — are in critical condition in cyclone related incidents in and around Chennai since Friday night. While four persons died of electrocution in two incidents in Madipakkam and in Sriperumbudur, one was killed in a freak accident while trying to fasten glass windows in an IT firm in Thoraipakkam. A wall collapse in Saidapet on Saturday left a 35-year-old woman and her four-year-old daughter brain dead. In Madipakkam, a 45-year-old woman, Lakshmi and her nephew, Rajendran (25) were killed after they stepped on a snapped live wire on Friday night. Police said the family was living in a thatched tenement in Ram Nagar area. Since there were heavy winds, they decided to seek shelter in a car shed nearby. After a while, two of them returned to hut when they stepped on the live wire. In Sriperumbudur, two migrant workers walking on road got electrocuted after they came in contact with livewire. In Thoraipakkam, a staff of an IT firm was killed after a glass shard from a window broke and pierced his torso while closing the window.
