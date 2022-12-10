Expect rains to continue today, tomorrow in TN, says RMC

Chennai: Five persons were killed and two persons — a woman and her four-year-old child — are in critical condition in cyclone related incidents in and around Chennai since Friday night. While four persons died of electrocution in two incidents in Madipakkam and in Sriperumbudur, one was killed in a freak accident while trying to fasten glass windows in an IT firm in Thoraipakkam. A wall collapse in Saidapet on Saturday left a 35-year-old woman and her four-year-old daughter brain dead. In Madipakkam, a 45-year-old woman, Lakshmi and her nephew, Rajendran (25) were killed after they stepped on a snapped live wire on Friday night. Police said the family was living in a thatched tenement in Ram Nagar area. Since there were heavy winds, they decided to seek shelter in a car shed nearby. After a while, two of them returned to hut when they stepped on the live wire. In Sriperumbudur, two migrant workers walking on road got electrocuted after they came in contact with livewire. In Thoraipakkam, a staff of an IT firm was killed after a glass shard from a window broke and pierced his torso while closing the window.