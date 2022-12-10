Mandous effect: Crops under water, trees uprooted in Ranipet, Vellore

At Arikalambadi village, a tamarind tree fell on a house and damaged its roof, officials said.

Tree falls were also reported from HB flats in Wallajahpet, while three EB poles fell at Sambasivapuram near Visharam. Nearly 400 plantain trees were damaged by the cyclone, officials added.

At Thappur near Sholingur, a tamarind tree fell on the highway and was later removed. The rain also resulted in increased water storage in irrigation tanks.

Of the 369 tanks in Ranipet, 178 were full, 5 had 75 per cent water while another 50 had 50 per cent and another 100 tanks had 25 per cent water. Of the total 8.52 TMC storage, the level stood at 6.63 TMC on Saturday officials said.