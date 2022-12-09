Pvt bus driver strangles lover, throws body into irrigation canal

TIRUCHY: Thanjavur police arrested a private bus driver who murdered a woman with whom he had an affair and threw the body into a canal on Thursday.

Akalya (26), a resident of Mela Ulur village in Thanjavur was preparing for TNPSC exam for which she used to visit the district central library daily by a private bus. Akalya was missing since December 6.

On Thursday morning the body of a young woman was found at Vadaseri irrigation canal and was later identified as Akalya’s.

Police, from phone call details, secured Nagaraj (25) of Gnanam Nagar, driver of the bus on which Akalya travelled.

Nagaraj confessed to police that he was in love with Akalya and used to meet in private. Akalya recently came to know that Nagaraj was married and quarrelled with him.

On Wednesday, Nagaraj took her to Pudukkottai road in a car, strangled her and threw the body into the canal. The police have arrested him.