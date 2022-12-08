Farmers union affiliated to RSS to protest in Delhi on Dec 19

TIRUCHY: Bharatiya Kisan Sangam (BKS), affiliated to RSS has decided to hold a mega protest in Delhi on December 19 for various demands, including profitable price for agricultural products and withdrawal of the GST for fertilisers and agricultural machines.

The vice president of BKS, T Perumal while speaking to reporters said, at least 5 lakh farmers from BKS would converge in Ramlila maidan in Delhi and stage a protest for the demands which they have been fighting for the past few years.

Perumal said the Centre has been considering the input cost along with agricultural produce and fixing the price and thus they provide the MSP of Rs 22.60 per kg of paddy.

“But the government should consider the land value and family labour in addition to the input cost and at least Rs 32 per kg should be fixed,” he said.

Perumal also said that the Centre should allocate more subsidies for the purchase of agricultural machinery. Similarly, the Sangam has been demanding the increase of monetary benefit to Rs 12,000 per acre under PMKSNY which is given just Rs 6,000 to the family.