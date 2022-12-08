Covid cases dip below 10 in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The number of Covid cases dipped below 10 for the first time since March 2020, the beginning of the pandemic.

Only nine cases were recorded on Thursday. The first case in Tamil Nadu was reported on March 7, 2020.

During the second wave, more than 40,000 people were infected daily and then numbers started dipping below 500 on October 3, 2022.

Since then the tally saw a steady dip with less than 100 cases on Nov 10.