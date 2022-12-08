Annur SIPCOT: DMK govt trying to destroy agri, says Annamalai
COIMBATORE: BJP state president K Annamalai in Coimbatore on Wednesday blamed the DMK government for attempting to destroy agriculture by trying to set up industrial parks on fertile farmlands.
Participating in a protest organised by BJP against the proposed SIPCOT industrial park in Annur, Annamalai said that 48,195 acres has been identified by the Centre in Tamil Nadu for establishing industries.
“Industries could rather be set up in barren lands available in other districts. Twenty years ago, the then DMK government set up industrial estates in Nanguneri in Tirunelveli by acquiring 2,518 acres of land while promising jobs for youth. However, in reality not a single industry has become operational there,” he said.
Claiming that Tamil Nadu has received the lowest foreign investments among the Southern states, Annamalai said the state had received only Rs 76,000 crore. The BJP leader also threatened to resort to fast until death if the government proceeds with its plan to establish SIPCOT in Annur.
Farmers have been holding a series of protests over the last few days demanding the state government to withdraw its proposal to set up SIPCOT in the locality.
HM flays Ambedkar’s malicious portrayal
Meanwhile, in Tiruchy, Hindu Munnani state president Kadeswara C Subramanian said the organisation never entertains the malicious portrayal of Dr Ambedkar and it has no connection with those who were behind it and it is an utter anti-people move.
Speaking to reporters on Wednesday on the sidelines of the meeting of HM functionaries in Kumbakonam, Subramanian claimed that the state has the anti-Hindu tendency and thus, they cripple events organised by the Hindu movements and even go to the extent of arresting the organisers.0
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android