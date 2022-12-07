Warning cage 1 mounted at TN and Puducherry harbours

CHENNAI: Warning cage 1 has been mounted at harbours in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry as a low pressure area has been formed at the southeast Bay of Bengal adjoining Andaman.

The LPA is showing signs of turning into a cyclone with gusty winds. Hence, fishermen are advised not to venture into seas.

The warning cage has been mounted in Chennai, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Ennore, Kattupalli, Puducherry, Karaikal, Pamban and Thoothukudi harbours.