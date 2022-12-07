TamilNadu

Warning cage 1 mounted at TN and Puducherry harbours

This low-pressure area is showing signs of turning into a cyclone.
Representative Image
Representative Image
Online Desk

CHENNAI: Warning cage 1 has been mounted at harbours in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry as a low pressure area has been formed at the southeast Bay of Bengal adjoining Andaman.

The LPA is showing signs of turning into a cyclone with gusty winds. Hence, fishermen are advised not to venture into seas.

The warning cage has been mounted in Chennai, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Ennore, Kattupalli, Puducherry, Karaikal, Pamban and Thoothukudi harbours.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Tamil Nadu
fishermen
cyclone
Venture
Harbours
low pressure area
Warning cage 1
gusty winds

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in