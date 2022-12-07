Guv met representatives of online gaming industry on Dec 5

CHENNAI: Amid controversy over delay on the part of Governor RN Ravi in giving assent to the bill against online gaming, the Governor met the representatives of E-Gaming Federation (EGF). Interestingly, the meeting took place four days after State Law Minister S Reghupathy called on the Governor regarding the issue.

Sameer Bharde, CEO of EGF, confirmed the meeting with the Governor on December 5 and said, “We requested a meeting with the Governor to explain the difference between game of chance and game of skill. We also explained to the Governor random number generator and its importance in online gaming. Governor listened to our explanations patiently.”

We have also cited the Supreme Court and High Court judgments over online gambing and gambling and explained the gaming industry’s stand over the issue. “Blanket ban on online gaming is not the solution. It should be regulated,” he told DT Next.

The EGF delegation made representations to the honourable Governor of Tamil Nadu regarding the Bill banning online games in the State of Tamil Nadu, where games of skill like rummy and poker have been prohibited. We placed the legal jurisprudence in this regard set by the honourable Supreme Court and several High Courts, whereby games like Poker and Rummy have been clearly identified as games of skill, the Sameer said.

In its detailed judgment, the Honorable High Court of Madras reaffirmed the preponderance test for distinguishing between games of skill and games of chance especially in the context of rummy, reinforcing that both rummy and poker are games of skill, Sameer added

The fact that these games have been listed for prohibition as games of chance or gambling under the bill raised by the government of Tamil Nadu is unconstitutional, EGF said in a statement. The point raised on Random Number Generators (RNGs), were also clarified as there are one of the most developed, internationally accepted regulatory practices and technical standards adopted by the operators voluntarily in the country today.

As an industry we have been unequivocal in our readiness for progressive regulatory framework by the government. In absence of a central regulation, such repeated acts by the state governments is neither progressive nor fair, he said.

It may be noted that NTK leader Seeman, on Tuesday, took potshots at the Governor for delaying in giving the nod for the legislation against the bill on online gaming and gambling and charged that gambling companies have donated funds to BJP. So, the Governor is reluctant to give assent to the bill. DMK’s allies have also criticised the Governor over the issue.