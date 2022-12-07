BJP, VCK cadres clash in Thanjavur over Ambedkar statue garlanding

In such a backdrop, cadres from various political parties made a beeline to garland the statue of the leader in view of his 66th death anniversary.

When the BJP state vice president Karuppu M Muruganandam, along with Thanjavur south district president Jai Sathish and cadre, went to garland the statue, VCK functionaries, including Thanjavur district secretary Chokka Ravi and members of a few Dalit organisations, prevented the BJP cadre and raised slogans against the national party.