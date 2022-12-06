Heavy rain likely in 15 districts of TN on Dec 9: RMC

CHENNAI: According to a press release from the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on December 5, a low pressure area that had been impacting the South East Sea of Bengal and nearby South Andaman Sea regions had developed into a deep low pressure area on Tuesday(December 6) morning.

Reviewing the preparedness, a meeting was chaired by Chief Secretary Irai Anbu and Director of the Regional Meteorological Center Balachandran at the Secretariat today. "Consulted on weather forecast in Tamil Nadu due to heavy rain," said Balachandran

Meanwhile, the RMC issued a press release that read: "By the evening of December 6, the LPA will be drifting in a west-northwesterly direction and may become more intense as a depression over Southeast Bay of Bengal. On 8 and 9, it is predicted to continue in a west-northwest direction, dominating the coastal regions of South Andhra, and pass over North East Puducherry.

06-12-2022: A few locations in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal witnessed light to moderate rain.

07-12-2022: A few places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal will get light to moderate rain.

08-12-2022: Numerous locations over the coastal districts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal, as well as a few locations in the state's interior districts, may experience light to moderate rain along with thunder and lightning. It may rain heavily or very heavily in the districts of Tiruvallur, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Viluppuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Puducherry, and Karaikal.

Ranipet, Kanchipuram, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Tiruchirappalli, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Pudukottai, Sivagangai and Ramanathapuram districts are likely to receive heavy rain in one or two places.