Govt arts & science colleges to get new lab equipment

CHENNAI: Science labs in all the government Arts and Science colleges across the State will be getting new instruments on par with international standards.

At present there are 52 government, 34 government aided and 4 affiliated Arts and Science colleges functioning across the State and catering to the needs of over one lakh students. Science labs were established in all government colleges for students pursuing physics, chemistry and biology courses.

A senior official from the School Education Department said that the existing equipment in the science labs in government colleges were old and outdated. “The Directorate of Collegiate Education has been entrusted with procuring the equipment for all colleges,” he added.

He said for physics lab, equipment like transistor power supply with digital display, cathode ray oscilloscope with digital display, travelling microscope, spectrometer and microprocessor 8085 will be purchased.

“Chemistry labs will be get new digital potentiometers, conductivity meter (digital) with cell, digital electronic balance, electric bunsens with regulators, electrical centrifuge machines and digital photoelectric colourimeters,” he added. “Botany students will get new microscopes, binocular microscopes, colourimeters and digital pH meters.”

Microscopes with LED (biological compound microscope), dissection microscopes and digital balances will be procured for zoology labs.

Since many science labs in government colleges need more space, he said additional space provisions would also be made as per the college requirement. “Other infrastructure facilities including replacement of furniture and basic lab equipment will also be done. It’ll be available to students from the coming academic year,” he stated.

The State government has also sanctioned Rs 16.21 crore to procure 12,930 desks and benches for students, 862 tables for teachers and 862 ceramic blackboards for government Arts and Science colleges through TANSI.