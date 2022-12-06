Class 12 students told to choose 3 preferred courses for higher edu

CHENNAI: The School Education Department is urging Class 12 students to choose three courses in their preference for higher education. The data collected from the students before December 12 will be uploaded in the Nan Mudhalvan scheme portal, following which students will be taken to colleges and universities for exposure.

Through this initiative, the education department will be able to train and impart required skills to the Class 12 students as per their course preference and marks secured in the exams. The department officials say that through this small, but vital initiative, they will be able to track students after Class 12 and those reluctant to pursue higher education will be motivated to join college.

The circular from the department stated that students upon choosing the three preferred courses, they will be equipped with necessary skills with the guidance from teachers qualified to take career guidance courses. These teachers will further be responsible to upload the collected data from Class 12 students into the Nan Mudhalvan scheme portal before December 12. And the District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) faculties have been directed to monitor the entire process.

Subsequently, before the students are taken for exposure visits to higher education institutions, teachers have been asked to get brochures of different colleges and universities that comprises all courses from medicine, engineering, arts and science, law, fisheries, agriculture among others.

Making it more interesting for students, the department has also shared videos of colleges and universities in the district and State. This video will detail different courses, fees and procedures to apply.