BJP’s stir to curb wild boar menace on Dec 14
COIMBATORE: The farmers wing attached to BJP have announced a protest on December 14 condemning the Forest Department for failing to control wild boar menace in Coimbatore.
“An increase in the population of wild boars has also led to manifold increase of their menace. They intrude into farm lands in herds to raid on tapioca, plantain and damage young shoots of coconut saplings causing huge loss to farmers,” said GK Nagaraj, president of BJP’s state agricultural wing to reporters on Monday.
Farmers from Thondamuthur, Periyanaickenpalayam and Karamadai areas, which fall under the foothills of Western Ghats, have been affected most by the intrusion of wild boars in their farmlands.
Apart from damaging crops, the wild boars also attack farmers, if they are chased. “The state government has failed to take either control measures or shoot them down to keep the population under check as per the guidelines issued by the Centre. In Palakkad, Kerala, the wild boars were shot down with the help of licensed gun holders,” Nagaraj said.
Farmers contended that a few place country bombs to kill wild boars, which however turn death traps for elephants and domestic animals like cattle and dogs.
