PMK-led alliance will form govt in 2026, says Anbumani

COIMBATORE: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Sunday exuded confidence that the PMK-led alliance will form a government by winning the 2026 Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu.

“Accordingly, our strategy will be decided and announced six months before the Parliamentary polls,” he told reporters in Dharmapuri.

Urging the government to allocate Rs one lakh crore funds to improve water management for five years in the state, Ramadoss said 450 tmc of surplus water has flown into Cauvery river this year.

“It requires just three tmc of water to fill up water bodies in Dharmapuri. Similarly, the South Pennar River gets flooded five times in a year. Therefore, the government should take efforts to implement Cauvery surplus water schemes. For this purpose, the government needs to allocate Rs 20,000 crore annually,” Anbumani said.

Slamming the DMK for failing to keep up its poll promise of passing a law to give priority to Tamils in jobs even one and a half year after forming government, Anbumani also said the DMK didn’t shut even 10 liquor shops after promising prohibition in a phased manner. He also demanded that the Hogenakkal combined drinking water scheme and Dharmapuri-Morappur railway scheme should be implemented.

Responding to a query on the release of the digitally enhanced version of Baba film, which has scenes of actor Rajinikanth smoking, the PMK president said that Rajinikanth is a socially responsible person, who knows what is right and wrong.