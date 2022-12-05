MET issues red alert for 13 TN districts on Dec 8

CHENNAI: In the wake of a low-pressure depression that is being formed over the Southeast Bay of Bengal, the Meteorological Department has issued a red alert on account of heavy rains. The depression is likely to move in a west-northwest direction during the next 48 hours and may intensify.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Monday predicted a possibility of heavy rains in Cuddalore, Villupuram, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, Thiruvallur, Chennai, Kallakurichi, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur and Nagapattinam districts.

Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms are expected over Puducherry and Karaikal.

In addition, the temperature is likely to drop and remain partly cloudy in Chennai and its suburbs for the next few days until there is a change in wind direction.