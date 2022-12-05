Hope PM will use G20 to promote peace, equality: Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday said that he was confident that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would use the G20 presidency to promote peace, non-violence, harmony, equality and equal justice all over the world.

Congratulating the Prime Minister on India assuming the G20 Presidency for 2023, which he described, is “a matter of great pride to our country”, Stalin, speaking at the G20 all party meeting chaired by the PM in New Delhi, said, “I strongly believe our Prime Minister will use this opportunity to promote the values of peace, non-violence, harmony, equality and equal justice all over the world.”

Stating that India has a very important role to play in promoting international understanding, the Tamil Nadu chief minister said, “India is keenly observed by, not just G20 countries, but all countries around the globe.”

Assuring that Tamil Nadu would extend its full support and co-operation in conducting the conferences to mark India's G20 Presidency, Stalin said that Tamil Nadu has been taking up many efforts. We have set up a Special Purpose Vehicle called "TN Green Climate Company" to manage nature conservation missions and tackle climate change in line with India's climate change targets.

He also offered to support the Union Government in all ways to fulfil its global commitments.

DMK denies political undercurrent in Delhi visit

Meanwhile, the ruling DMK has ruled out speculated political undercurrent involved in the CM’s Delhi visit. A senior DMK leader, unwilling to be quoted, said that the agenda of the visit is only G20 consultation and the CM has no plans to meet either the PM or the ministers. Asked about the visit lacking even the usual excitement of a Delhi trip, a state-level functionary of the party said, “CM is only attending the all-party meeting. There is no chance to raise the face-off with the Governor or other state related issues. He has not met anyone.”

Also, he has no plans to meet other political leaders even. “The Chief Minister sticks to protocol. It is not the right time to raise such political issues,” he added.