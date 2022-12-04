Tamil Nadu to receive heavy rains on Dec 7 and 8: IMD

CHENNAI: According to the Indian Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of heavy rains in Tamil Nadu on Dec 7 and 8.

A low pressure area is likely to form over Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining South Andaman Sea and in the upcoming 48 hours and it will move in a west-northwest direction and may become more intense as a depression over the South East Bay of Bengal.

Here is a brief of the rain predicted over in the next few days:

Dec 4 - Rain with thunderstorms over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

Dec 5 - Moderate rain may occur at a few places in South and North Tamil Nadu.

Dec 6 - Coastal districts of Tamil Nadu are likely to receive rainfall.

Dec 7 - Heavy rains are predicted as depression may form.

Dec 8 - Very heavy rains are likely to occur in North-East TN, Puducherry, and in South Andhra coastline districts.

In addition, the temperature is likely to drop and remain partly cloudy in Chennai and its suburbs for the next few days until there is change in wind direction.

Tamil Nadu receives most of its rainfall during the Northeast Monsoon season. Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, and other northern districts received heavy rainfall during the first monsoon rains.

The second spell of rainfall began in November after a brief pause, as a result of the low pressure region that had formed in the Bay of Bengal.