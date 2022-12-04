NHRC issues notice to TN govt over torture of 12 orphaned kids

CHENNAI: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), New Delhi, has taken suo motu cognizance of a media report that two persons have been arrested in Chennai for housing and abusing orphaned juveniles from Bihar and rescued 12 children from a Madrasa located at Ponniammanmedu.

The Commission has issued notices to the Chief Secretaries to the governments of Tamil Nadu and Bihar, and the Commissioner of Police, Chennai, calling for a detailed report within 4 weeks.

The NHRC has observed that though the police have reportedly acted promptly and arrested the accused, the matter is serious and requires a thorough investigation by law enforcing and child welfare agencies. It also wanted to know the present health status of the victims and further action taken or proposed to be taken by the agencies, according to the provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act.

Additionally, it has asked Special Rapporteur Rajinder Kumar Malik to visit Bihar from where these juveniles were brought here. He is expected to investigate the incident and speak to victims in the city. It’s important to know how the responsible agencies in Bihar failed to do their lawful duty. His report is expected within one month.

According to the media report, carried on December 1, the police received information via 1098 Helpline that some children were being harassed and physically abused in a Madrasa located at Ponniammanmedu near Madhavaram in Chennai. A criminal case was registered and the accused, who belong to Bihar, have been arrested.

In the presence of a Child Welfare Officer, the police took the victims to a government children’s hospital, and later, shifted to Royapuram Boys Home.

NHRC has observed that though the police have acted promptly and arrested the accused, the matter requires a thorough investigation by law enforcing and child welfare agencies