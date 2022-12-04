DGP instructs police to not make arrests in haste under Pocso Act

CHENNAI: Director General of Police (DGP), C Sylendra Babu has issued a circular to all District Superintendents and Police Commissioners to instruct investigating officers of Pocso (Protection of Children from Sexual Offence) cases to not make arrests hastily, especially in case of teen lovers in a romantic relationship.

The circular was issued after a joint meeting of the top brass of the State police with juvenile justice committee members and Pocso committee regarding issues with arrests under the Act.

During the discussion, it was pointed out that 60% of Pocso cases are related to romantic relationships of minors and the male is criminalised by arrest. "This is more so in case of youths in tribal communities, where it is not a taboo for youth to marry girls less than 18 years of age. The state is encouraging tribals to use facilities in government hospitals for good reasons and when a 17 year old tribal wife goes for delivery to a government hospital, information is sent to police, after which the husband is booked under Pocso Act," the discussion noted and observed that this will alienate tribals from government hospitals.

The discussion also veered towards pressure from senior officers to investigators to file positive chargesheets in all Pocso cases, even if truth is otherwise, which is essentially a waste of time for courts and also makes an innocent person face trial.

The DGP has issued a circular to all officers to not show haste in making arrests in romantic relationship cases and instead issue notice. The officers shall record in the case diary, the decision for not making the arrest, along with the reasons and resort to arrest only with the permission of Superintendent of police or Deputy Commissioner of Police. "Failure to adhere to the instructions will be viewed seriously," the circular from DGP noted.