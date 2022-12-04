127 active Covid cases in Tamil Nadu; TPR at 0.2%

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 12 new Covid cases on Sunday. Total number of cases in the State reached 35,94,198.

Chennai had 3 new cases only, while 2 cases each were reported in Chengalpattu and Kanniyakumari.

A case each was reported in Coimbatore, Kancheepuram, Krishnagiri, Salem and Tiruvallur. TN’s test positivity rate (TPR) stood at 0.2% with Kanniyakumari and Chengalpattu recording the highest with 1.1% TPR.

At least 5,213 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, active cases in TN stood at 127.

Highest of 25 active cases was reported in Chennai. Total recoveries reached 35,56,022.

With no more Covid-related fatalities in the past 24 hours, the death toll stood at 38,049.