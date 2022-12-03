Perambalur girl suicide: CPM seeks CB-CID probe

CHENNAI: CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan on Saturday demanded a CB-CID probe into the suicide of 17-year-old Rajeshwari of Perambalur district as the police are acting in favour of the accused.

Releasing the fact-finding report of his party’s human rights wing Manitham here, he said that the Perambalur district superintendent of police claims that the case has been closed and refused to talk about it.

The 17-year-old girl hails from Veppanthattai of Perambalur. She was abducted on August 31 and forcefully married by Manikandan with the support of his father and mother. The girl’s parents have filed a complaint at Kaikalathur police station in Perambalur. After that, the police rescued the girl and handed her over to her parents but no case was filed.

On October 25, the girl went to a nearby stream to wash clothes. At the time Manikandan’s relatives came and threatened the girl. It is alleged that the relatives of Manikandan threatened the girl and that he had clicked pictures of the girl when she was not dressed properly.