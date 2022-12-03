Hunger vigil against drugs: HC asks police to decide on AISMK plea

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has ordered the state police to decide on the representation by actor R Sarathkumar’s All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi (AISMK) to grant persmission for observing a one-day hunger strike to raise awareness about the illicit effects of drugs and narcotics.

Justice RN Manjula passed the orders on disposing of the petitions filed by AISMK’s deputy general secretary D Mahalingam and Cuddalore district secretary Senthil Murugan. While Mahalingam prayed for a direction to the Chennai City Police to consider his representation to observe hunger strike nearby Rajarathinam Stadium, Egmore, Senthil Murugan approached the HC to direct the Cuddalore Superintendent of Police to accord permission to observe fasting in Manjakuppam, Cuddalore.

When the matters were taken up by the judge, the Government Advocate appearing for the respondents submitted that the petitioner’s party has given a common representation to the police authorities in Chennai to conduct protests all over TN.

However, Mahalingam’s counsel submitted separate representations were already made to the police authorities in Chennai city.

In Senthil Murugan’s case, the police said Manjakuppam is a busy place and allowing this strike would cause traffic problems and law and order issues. Therefore, Justice Manjula asked Senthil to make a fresh representation and directed the SP, Cuddalore to take a call on it.