No one can touch Dravidian movement, says CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday proclaimed that no one can ‘touch’ the Dravidian movement ever.

Speaking at the 90th birthday celebrations of Dravidar Kazhagam president K Veeramani in the city on Friday evening, Stalin said, “No one can touch the foundation of the Dravidian movement ever. The Dravidian movement is not a party, it is an ideological sentiment. It will keep growing. The sentiment has infiltrated all parties. Hence, all party leaders have participated and lauded Asiriyar (Veeramani).”

Remarking that it was a matter of pride in Indian history that a reform movement like the Dravidian movement has captured power and enacted legislations in tune with its ideology, Stalin said that they would celebrate Veeramani’s centenary and more.

Taking a trip down the memory lane, Stalin recalled his incarceration during the emergency days and said, “It was my first incarceration. I was only 23. Veeramani and others were incarcerated ahead of me. Apart from brother Chittibabu, my brother Asiriyar Veeramani was also one of the persons who took the blows from police. He is a black shirt clad person who protected his and my life.”

Stating that Veeramani was the first to respond ahead of the DMK when critical barbs were fired at his government, the CM said that his decisions were influenced by the daily statements of Veeramani. Stalin also proudly mentioned Veeramani’s participation in the agitation against Governor RN Ravi for delaying nod to online rummy ban legislation on Thursday, a day ahead of his birthday.