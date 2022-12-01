Day after attack on watcher, searchops launched in MTR to catch tiger

COIMBATORE: A day after an anti-poaching watcher came under attack from a tiger, The Nilgiris Forest Department on Thursday launched a search operation to trace the animal in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR).

A search was carried out by a large team of Forest Department personnel after tribal villagers claimed that they spotted the tiger frequenting in an area near their hamlet in Theppakadu. They also claimed that the tiger appeared fragile suggesting that it was unable to hunt its prey. Eventually, the villagers fear that the tiger may look for some easy prey and the possibility of a conflict looms large.

In order to prevent any further untoward incident, the Forest Department fixed cameras in as many as 20 spots near Linebody tribal settlement to monitor the carnivore. Further, three teams of the Forest Department along with kumki elephants went into the forest cover in search, but couldn’t spot the animal. Officials confirmed that the tiger is being searched only to determine its health condition and it will not be disturbed from its natural habitat.

K Bomman, an anti-poaching watcher from Linebody tribal settlement had a narrow escape after an accidental encounter with the carnivore near his house. He fought off the animal, which retreated into the forest area.

Injured watcher Bomman, admitted to Ooty Government Hospital continues to be under treatment in a stable condition.