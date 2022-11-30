No new Covid cases in 29 districts; death toll remains at 38,049

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 16 new cases on Wednesday. Total number of cases reached 35,94,144. Chennai, Chengalpattu and Kanniyakumari recorded 3 new cases each, Coimbatore, and Salem had 2 cases respectively, and a case each was reported in The Nilgiris, Tiruvallur, and Tiruchy. After testing 5,204 samples on Tuesday, the State test positivity rate (TPR) stood at 0.4%. The highest TPR was recorded in Chengalpattu with 1.5% followed by Thoothukudi with 1.4%, Tiruppur recorded 1.3%, Coimbatore was at 1.2%, and Chennai’s TPR was 0.3%. As many as 38 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals across the State on Wednesday. Total number of recoveries reached 35,55,897.
