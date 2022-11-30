TamilNadu

No new Covid cases in 29 districts; death toll remains at 38,049

After testing 5,204 samples on Tuesday, the State test positivity rate (TPR) stood at 0.4%. The highest TPR was recorded in Chengalpattu with 1.5% followed by Thoothukudi with 1.4%, Tiruppur recorded 1.3%, Coimbatore was at 1.2%, and Chennai’s TPR was 0.3%.
As many as 38 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals across the State on Wednesday
As many as 38 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals across the State on Wednesday
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 16 new cases on Wednesday. Total number of cases reached 35,94,144. Chennai, Chengalpattu and Kanniyakumari recorded 3 new cases each, Coimbatore, and Salem had 2 cases respectively, and a case each was reported in The Nilgiris, Tiruvallur, and Tiruchy. After testing 5,204 samples on Tuesday, the State test positivity rate (TPR) stood at 0.4%. The highest TPR was recorded in Chengalpattu with 1.5% followed by Thoothukudi with 1.4%, Tiruppur recorded 1.3%, Coimbatore was at 1.2%, and Chennai’s TPR was 0.3%. As many as 38 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals across the State on Wednesday. Total number of recoveries reached 35,55,897.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Tamil Nadu
Covid in Chennai
Test Positivity Rate
COVID in TN
Covid cases in TN

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in