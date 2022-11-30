Low-pressure to form over Andaman Sea, rains likely in TN

CHENNAI: A new low-pressure area is expected to form over the Andaman Sea on December 5, said the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Wednesday. Accordingly, light to moderate rain is likely in coastal districts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, including Chennai, on December 2, 3, and 4.

According to a statement issued by the Chennai Meteorological Department, "Light to moderate rain may occur at a few places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal today and tomorrow due to variation in speed of easterly winds."

On December 2 and 3, light to moderate rain is likely to occur in a few places over the coastal districts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, and the interior districts of Tamil Nadu.

Also, light to moderate rain may occur in a few places in South Tamil Nadu and a few places in North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal on December 4.

For Chennai and its suburbs, the sky will remain partly cloudy for the next 48 hours. Light rain may occur in a few places.

A low-pressure area is likely to form over the Andaman Sea by December 5.