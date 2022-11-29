Over 70 houses flooded in Erode following heavy rains

COIMBATORE: More than 70 houses were inundated in floods at a village in Erode following heavy rains early on Tuesday morning.

More than 300 people residing in Konnakodikal village near TN Palayam woke up to water gushing into their houses following continuous downpour. At least 20 families in the locality were worst hit as they were under knee-deep water inside their houses.

The residents kept their belongings at elevated places before leaving the houses. As the aggrieved families gathered in protest, the officials of the revenue department held talks and persuaded them to shift to a community hall. They blamed the administration for failing to provide proper drainage facilities to prevent flooding.

Also, vehicle movement was hit as a low lying bridge got submerged in TN Palayam. Similarly, large swathes of paddy fields came under water. In the Nilgiris, heavy rains, particularly in Kotagiri area, led to partial collapse of around six houses in tribal villages.

Officials of the revenue department have announced compensation to affected families. A tribal village, Seenimattam in Kil Kotagiri area got cut off as a low level bridge came under water. Vehicle movement including, TNSTC buses were suspended as a precaution. Minor incidents of mud slips and tree falls were also reported in a few areas due to rains in the hills.