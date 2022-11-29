Kovai crime branch police arrest Kishore K Swamy, get 1 day custody

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore crime branch police on Monday arrested social media activist Kishore K Swamy, known for his pro BJP and Hindutva stand for his communal hatred post in social media in connection with the car explosion incident on October 23. He had been booked under IPC section 153 for wantonly making provocative remarks with an intention to cause riot. “Kishore K Swamy had tweeted in a highly objectionable and hateful manner by making a reference to the car explosion incident, which may disturb the peace between two communities,” police said. Kishore K Swamy, who was arrested by Chennai police last week, was produced in a court in Coimbatore to be remanded in judicial custody till December 12. Also, the court allowed one day custody for police to hold an inquiry.