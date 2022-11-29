TamilNadu

2 held in Tiruchy for posting status similar to Mubin

They came across P Souber Ali (28), a resident from Welcome City, Inamkulathur in Tiruchy had uploaded a status similar to that of Coimbatore blast accused Jamesha Mubin.
Dt Next Bureau

TIRUCHY: Police arrested two persons in connection with uploading of controversial status on social media similar to that of Coimbatore cylinder blast accused. They came across P Souber Ali (28), a resident from Welcome City, Inamkulathur in Tiruchy had uploaded a status similar to that of Coimbatore blast accused Jamesha Mubin. Soon, police registered a case under various IPC sections and arrested him on Monday. Similarly, Palakkarai police on November 26, arrested Shadusha Sarvesh (24), for posting similar controversial status on his mobile phone. Police sources said that the information regarding the duo has been forwarded to the NIA team.

