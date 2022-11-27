RSS 2-day closed door meeting of top leaders to chalk out roadmap
CHENNAI: A two-day closed door meeting of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is predominantly discussing aspects related to education and development and to chalk a roadmap to further spread its ideology in Tamil Nadu.
Top leaders of Tamil Nadu’s chapter of RSS and its parivars (various units), including BJP, have converged for the closed door meeting in Ambattur to take stock of various activities in the state.
The annual meeting comes on the close heels of the row over RSS route march in the state that was vehemently opposed by a collective of political parties and civil organisations.
Inside sources said senior and state level leaders of 30-plus organisations of the Sangh are attending the programme on Saturday and Sunday. This programme is strictly kept away from media glare. Though insiders call it a “non-political” affair, they did not rule out brainstorming sessions to devise strategies to spread their ideology and thoughts in Tamil Nadu, which is entrenched in Dravidian ideology.
“Education and development,” is the predominant topic for this year and it focuses on academic activities and setting an agenda for the coming year.
“This programme was strictly for top-level state leaders. South Zone president R Vanniyarajan and several other senior RSS leaders from the region are heading the programme,” said a RSS functionary privy of the meeting. He, however, refused to speak further as it was an internal meeting among the parivars. He also remained tight-lipped when asked whether the issue related to the route march of RSS was discussed.
Organising secretary of BJP’s TN unit Kesava Vinayagam, state president K Annamalai, national women wing leader Vanathi Srinivasan and senior leaders Pon Radhakrishnan and the core committee members of the party participated in the programme to brief the party’s activities and its progress in the last one year.
“The ultimate aim of the RSS is to support its political arm to grow strong in TN and emerge as a force to reckon with,” said a BJP leader, who has roots in RSS for more than three decades.
Students wing Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), educational wing Vidya Bharathi and 30 other wings participated in the meeting, said a RSS functionary.
“The presence of ABVP is on the rise and its contributions in educational institutions are notable in the last few years. Similarly, our formal educational wing Vidya Bharathi is also doing excellent work in spreading our ideology in the state,” he said.
Meanwhile, the active participation of Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Hindu Munnai that staged several protests in the state were also discussed.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android