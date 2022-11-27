Anbumani urges state to provide 35K compensation for farmers

CHENNAI: PMK President Anbumani Ramadoss on Sunday urged the state government to provide Rs 35,000 to Rs. 40,000 per acre as compensation for damaged crops in Mayiladuthurai and Nagapattinam district.

Anbumani visited the rain-battered Mayiladuthurai and Nagapattinam districts and interacted with the farmers and public affected due to the recent floods.

Following the inspection, while addressing the media he said "Mayiladuthurai district has witnessed historical rains to the tune of 44 cms and Sirkazhi was the worst affected with 55 cms of rainfall. Before 100 years the highest rainfall witnessed in Sirkazhi was 39 cms of rainfall.

"Crops in Mayiladuthurai and Nagapattinam districts were damaged due to the rainfall and the state should provide compensation to the tune of Rs 35,000 per acre. State government should ensure that the insurance companies pay the compensation amount to the farmers." said Anbumani.

He also said that every year the area witnesses high rainfall and so preventive measures such as desilting the canals during the summer season should be undertaken by the state government. "Kollidam river got filled by its maximum capacity seven times this year alone due to heavy rainfall received in a single day. Due to climate change such events will happen regularly in the future and the state government should take preventive steps, " said Anbumani.

Recently, Chief Minister MK Stalin visited the flood-affected Cuddalore and Mayiladuthurai district and inspected the agricultural fields. After his inspection, the Chief Minister announced compensation to the tune of Rs 1,000 per ration card. Anbumani urged the state government to increase the compensation amount.

"The compensation amount announced by the state government is not sufficient. All the ration card holders in the region should be included and the compensation amount of Rs 10,000 per ration card should be provided." said Anbumani.